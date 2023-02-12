Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 11,255 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2,751.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 19.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ARGO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. 1,161,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,247. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

