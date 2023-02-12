Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VITL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 22.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vital Farms by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 903.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VITL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. 273,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,364. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.27 and a beta of 0.74.

(Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.