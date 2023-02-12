Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,418 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in New York Times by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in New York Times by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,451.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,448. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Times announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.08.

New York Times Profile

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.