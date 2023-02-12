Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 14,912 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,912 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Hess Midstream worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter worth $303,000. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 66.1% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 264,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 105,343 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 965.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 132,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 119,798 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HESM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Hess Midstream stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.20. 391,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,325. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 113.43%.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

