Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 52,089 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,089 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sage Therapeutics stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 347,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,515. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

