Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SUPN traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $38.67. 322,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,279. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Several research firms have recently commented on SUPN. StockNews.com cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $187,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at $61,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $187,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at $61,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $79,177.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,436,263.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Stories

