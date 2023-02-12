Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,925 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.18% of TrueBlue worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,480,000 after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,229,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after acquiring an additional 433,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,867,000 after acquiring an additional 41,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 162,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

NYSE:TBI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 172,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,017. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $30.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TrueBlue to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

