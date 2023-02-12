CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Polaris Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 2.4% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $62,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $89.66 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $84.60 and a 12-month high of $109.69. The stock has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average of $96.27.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

