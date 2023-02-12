CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.30)-$(0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $160-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.82 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.28 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYBR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.35.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.1 %

CyberArk Software stock opened at $145.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $180.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CyberArk Software

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 58,397 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $24,857,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

