Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Cyren Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of CYRN opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Cyren has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Cyren alerts:

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 123.96% and a negative return on equity of 206.16%. The business had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyren

Cyren Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, employees and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It operates through the following geographical segments: Israel, United States, Germany and Other. Its products include inbox security for office 365, threat indepth, and incident response service The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.