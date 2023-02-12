DA Davidson Boosts Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $40.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ichor has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $152,590.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,996.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ichor by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 50.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ichor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

