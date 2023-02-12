Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Update

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Dawson Geophysical stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. Dawson Geophysical has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 73.25%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,053,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the period. 10.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

