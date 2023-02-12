DeepOnion 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,343.32 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 39% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $718,878.59 and approximately $2,343.32 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00227207 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00105995 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00059039 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00062398 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004643 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000415 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000178 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,893,271 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.