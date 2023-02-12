DeepOnion Price Up 32.2% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $793,445.83 and approximately $4,263.92 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 32.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00227184 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00107037 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00060574 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00062486 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004596 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000415 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,893,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

