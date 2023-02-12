Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stake Reduced by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Delek US worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth $254,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 386.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth $18,696,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth $2,083,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth $504,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Piper Sandler cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.42.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $26.86 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

