Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,365 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 87,870 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

NYSE DVN traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,727,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,792,963. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.90.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

