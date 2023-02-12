Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 2.84% of Digital Health Acquisition worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHAC. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 426,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 35,025 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 57,781 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DHAC opened at $11.00 on Friday. Digital Health Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $11.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

