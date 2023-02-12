Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 104,320 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,939,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,320 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,128,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $138.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.82 and its 200-day moving average is $141.71. The stock has a market cap of $326.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

