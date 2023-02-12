Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 465,677 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of Novartis worth $494,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $86.48 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $191.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

