Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,088,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 280,256 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $560,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

