Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 91,188 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 91,188 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.34% of American Tower worth $1,336,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

AMT stock opened at $216.72 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.46. The firm has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

