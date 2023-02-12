Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.9% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,468,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,436,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,377 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,564,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,643,000 after purchasing an additional 849,804 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $119.17 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.62. The company has a market capitalization of $490.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.