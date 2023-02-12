Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $909.85 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,539,067 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 771,778 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.73% of CVS Health worth $909,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $89.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $84.60 and a 52-week high of $109.69. The company has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

About CVS Health



CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

