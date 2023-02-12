Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,470,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 163,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.17% of Marathon Petroleum worth $543,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 5.0 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.53.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $126.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $72.75 and a 12-month high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.36 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.