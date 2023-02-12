Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 36,461 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.21% of Public Storage worth $622,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,742,000 after buying an additional 527,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,685,000 after buying an additional 433,737 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $118,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 871,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,147,000 after buying an additional 224,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in Public Storage by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 334,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,580,000 after buying an additional 215,550 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Insider Activity

Public Storage Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $299.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.