Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 383,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,255,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,000 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Coca-Cola worth $798,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.37.

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 234,918 shares of company stock valued at $14,657,792 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.10. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $257.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

