Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2023

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISYGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIISY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.92) to GBX 159 ($1.91) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.25) to GBX 260 ($3.13) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 210 ($2.52) to GBX 200 ($2.40) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 194 ($2.33) to GBX 190 ($2.28) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.64) to GBX 185 ($2.22) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

DIISY opened at $8.99 on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $17.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.