Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIISY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.92) to GBX 159 ($1.91) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.25) to GBX 260 ($3.13) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 210 ($2.52) to GBX 200 ($2.40) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 194 ($2.33) to GBX 190 ($2.28) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.64) to GBX 185 ($2.22) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

DIISY opened at $8.99 on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $17.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

