Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

Dolby Laboratories has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Dolby Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 6,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $533,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,413 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $201,847.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,685.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 6,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $533,725.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,084 shares of company stock worth $7,095,226. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $209,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Stories

