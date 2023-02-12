Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $400.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $441.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $393.58.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $354.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $448.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

