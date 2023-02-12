DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Cut to “Sell” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DKNG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.24.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

About DraftKings

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $403,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 12.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 360,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

