DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $89.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DD. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.68.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 15,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

