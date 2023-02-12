DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Raised to $79.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $84.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,656 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,001,000 after purchasing an additional 248,962 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

