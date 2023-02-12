E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €11.35 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.20) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EOAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.00) price target on E.On in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.90) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.29) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.54) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.22) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Trading Up 0.1 %

FRA EOAN opened at €9.97 ($10.72) on Wednesday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($11.61). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.96.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.