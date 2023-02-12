Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,167.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

