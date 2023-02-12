EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 371.4% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,472. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and supply of gas. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

