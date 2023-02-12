Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Educational Development during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Educational Development during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

