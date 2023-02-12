Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Hits $47.66 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $35,262.18 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Verasity (VRA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004580 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001070 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016104 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,939,237,188 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.