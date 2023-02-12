Elequin Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ)

Elequin Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Elequin Capital LP owned 0.12% of Generation Asia I Acquisition worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,669,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

GAQ stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 20,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,389. Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

About Generation Asia I Acquisition

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

