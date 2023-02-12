Elequin Capital LP Invests $1.01 Million in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Independence Realty Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Elequin Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.
In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
NYSE IRT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $28.42.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.80%.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
