Elequin Capital LP Invests $29,000 in Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Bilander Acquisition by 30.5% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 517,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Bilander Acquisition by 36.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 248,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Bilander Acquisition by 8.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 761,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 61,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bilander Acquisition by 1,457.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after buying an additional 548,617 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,872,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilander Acquisition alerts:

Bilander Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWCB remained flat at $10.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211. Bilander Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Bilander Acquisition Company Profile

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilander Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilander Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.