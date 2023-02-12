Elequin Capital LP Purchases Shares of 8,000 Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI)

Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Elequin Capital LP owned 0.05% of Aetherium Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aetherium Acquisition by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 483,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 210,674 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aetherium Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aetherium Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aetherium Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GMFI remained flat at $10.28 during trading on Friday. 86 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,397. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

Aetherium Acquisition Company Profile

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

