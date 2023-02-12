Elequin Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM)

Elequin Capital LP decreased its stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. Elequin Capital LP’s holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JWSM. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 549,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 256,441 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,932,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,220,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,436 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 416,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 216,910 shares during the period.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Price Performance

JWSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.09. 6,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,971. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

About Jaws Mustang Acquisition

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

