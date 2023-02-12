Elequin Capital LP Takes Position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR)

Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALOR. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $765,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $998,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth about $1,172,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $1,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALOR remained flat at $10.34 during trading hours on Friday. 1,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,239. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

About ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

