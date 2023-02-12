Elevate Credit (ELVT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $125.62 million during the quarter.

Elevate Credit Stock Up 1.7 %

Elevate Credit stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Elevate Credit has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevate Credit

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 101,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elevate Credit

(Get Rating)

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

Featured Articles

