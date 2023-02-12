Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.

Eli Lilly and has increased its dividend by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Eli Lilly and has a payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eli Lilly and to earn $11.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $345.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.71. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 55,421 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 144,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after acquiring an additional 54,722 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,429,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,236,000 after acquiring an additional 45,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

