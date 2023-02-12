ELIS Trading Down 14.1% Over Last Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. ELIS has a total market cap of $25.78 million and approximately $2,054.14 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00046939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031350 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001883 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00019707 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00220416 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002920 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12572178 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,567.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

