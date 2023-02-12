Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE SPG opened at $124.35 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $146.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Articles

