Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.10 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 244.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 223,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

