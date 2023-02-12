Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.37 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 860.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,898 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom Trading Up 9.9 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $117.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 145.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $134.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day moving average is $101.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

