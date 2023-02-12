Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.62 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies
In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Stock Performance
NYSE WMB opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.19.
Williams Companies Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 109.15%.
Williams Companies Profile
The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
